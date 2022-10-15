Irish Examiner view: Channel 4 Hitler prank not terribly funny

If you had to guess which “edgy” stand-up comic lacked sufficient taste and judgement to become involved in a TV prank which might involve the destruction of art works by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and Spanish genius Pablo Picasso, it may not take you long to come up with the name of Jimmy Carr.

Carr, if not “straight outta Limerick”, was born and raised in London to Irish parents from the city. He has made a name as a travelling comedian, TV host, and deadpan shock jock who travels on an Irish passport. His repertoire includes jokes about the Holocaust, fat women, dwarves, abortion, female genital mutilation, Travellers, and gypsies. Most recently, he has toured with a show called Terribly Funny.