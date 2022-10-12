Irish Examiner View: Hail Vera Pauw’s World Cup history-makers

The Republic of Ireland Women's team can look forward to packing their bags for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with her players. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 06:00

The Republic of Ireland’s victory over Scotland at Hampden last night brought Vera Pauw’s side to the World Cup, a fitting reward for years of endeavour for that team in particular, and another marker in the progress of Irish women’s sport.

From Rachael Blackmore’s success in horse racing to Katie Taylor and Kellie Harringtons’ historic victories in the boxing ring, from the huge crowds at the All-Ireland ladies football finals to the success of the female rowers at the recent world championships, the solo achievements of Leona Maguire and Ellen Keane — women’s sport in this country has been going from strength to strength.

However, just as happened with the examples given above, the team which won last night is entitled to its own time in the spotlight, and to be evaluated as a success in its own right as well as a representative of wider social trends in the country. 

The Ireland players wake this morning not just as history-makers and role models, but with the happy challenge of packing their bags for Australia and New Zealand next year.

For those with longer memories, there may be a resonance to Scottish involvement with an Irish soccer breakthrough. It was Gary Mackay’s dramatic goal against Bulgaria back in 1987 which was the catalyst for Ireland’s men’s arrival at the European Championships the following year.

The difference, of course, was that the Irish women didn’t need a favour from Scotland last evening to get over the line. They were able to do that themselves.

