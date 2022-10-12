Irish Examiner View: Hail Vera Pauw’s World Cup history-makers

The Republic of Ireland’s victory over Scotland at Hampden last night brought Vera Pauw’s side to the World Cup, a fitting reward for years of endeavour for that team in particular, and another marker in the progress of Irish women’s sport.

From Rachael Blackmore’s success in horse racing to Katie Taylor and Kellie Harringtons’ historic victories in the boxing ring, from the huge crowds at the All-Ireland ladies football finals to the success of the female rowers at the recent world championships, the solo achievements of Leona Maguire and Ellen Keane — women’s sport in this country has been going from strength to strength.