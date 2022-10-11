Irish Examiner view: Churches’ unchristian approach

Is there not an immutable lack of Christianity in the fact that six religious orders have yet to contribute one cent towards a Government redress scheme to provide compensation to those affected by various mother and baby home scandals?

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme was approved by the Government nearly 12 months ago after the publication of the final — and damning — report of the Commission of Investigation. As of yet, none of those religious orders, be they Catholic or Church of Ireland, have agreed to contribute to compensating those people so horribly affected by their actions.