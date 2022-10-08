Irish Examiner View: Annie Ernaux is queen of autofiction

Annie Ernaux books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her.
Irish Examiner View: Annie Ernaux is queen of autofiction

Annie Ernaux poses for a portrait at Festival delle Letterature on June 20, 2016 in Rome, Italy. Picture: Camilla Morandi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 06:30

The Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to the brilliant French writer Annie Ernaux is hugely deserved and a tribute to someone who follows, to the letter, the apocryphal advice that authors should write about what they know.

Ernaux, 82, knows what it is to be a woman in modern Europe, and speaks with an unmatched authority and insight and a lean style which follows Dr Johnson’s maxim: “Read over your compositions, and wherever you meet with a passage which you think is particularly fine, strike it out.” 

Many people do not yet know her work. That is about to change.

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

