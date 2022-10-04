Irish Examiner view: We must plan to get value from our EVs

Spiralling cost of energy has placed an added burden on the cost of electric vehicles
Irish Examiner view: We must plan to get value from our EVs

People want to do the right thing but there is the burden of cost. Picture: John Walton/PA

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 07:50

“Be careful what you wish for,” the phrase created by Greek fabulist and storyteller Aesop, has widespread meaning across many, many applications, and it may just have gotten another one.

The rush by consumers to electric vehicles (EVs) has been as astonishing as it has been understandable. People are anxious about our little blue planet and they want to do what they can to keep it alive and thriving, which is perfectly right.

But the spiralling cost of energy has put an added burden on the cost of these things that many people seem unprepared for. Research by the AA shows that people who have not shopped around for the best rates available could be paying as much as three and a half times more to fully charge their car than those who have.

This suggests that, while people showed wisdom in moving to electric cars, they do not display as much savvy when it come to paying to keep their cars on the road. While many shopped around previously for the best petrol and diesel prices, they do not seem to do so when it comes to electricity.

There is no magic when it comes to the cost of running a car: There always have been running costs and there always will be. The trick is to minimise those costs as much as is possible.

Even people who have invested in solar panels for their homes to offset electricity costs are finding out that, unless they have also invested in a smart meter, they are not benefitting as they should.

With electric cars, it is not simply a case of going out and finding the best one, you also have to factor in what the long-term costs will be. So, be careful what you wish for when it comes to electric motoring.

Read More

7 new electric vehicles you need to check out

More in this section

Greenford stabbing Irish Examiner view: Poignant farewell to a beloved grandad
Irish Examiner view: Happy birthday to you, dear Shandon Irish Examiner view: Happy birthday to you, dear Shandon
Irish Examiner view: Outcome of Brazil's election will have a direct impact on climate Irish Examiner view: Outcome of Brazil's election will have a direct impact on climate
#Energy Prices#Climate Changeenvironment
<p>Bertie Ahern: Coming back to the fold?</p>

Irish Examiner view: Fianna Fáil has not closed the door on Bertie

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s