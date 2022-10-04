Irish Examiner view: Fianna Fáil has not closed the door on Bertie

Momentum appears to be gathering on a return of Bertie Ahern to Fianna Fáil. It seems that little more than a €20 membership fee now stands in the way of the former party leader and taoiseach from re-joining the soldiers of destiny.

The man — who the British described in 1998 as a pragmatic deal-maker with a ruthless streak — has been little more than a curiosity in his native land since he resigned from his beloved Fianna Fáil in 2012 rather than being unceremoniously thrown out as a result of a motion proposed by his successor, Micheál Martin.

In the wake of the Mahon Tribunal, in which Ahern had been excoriated not so much for corruption as the lack of transparency about his “dig-out” financial dealings and his explanations about his personal finances, Ahern had become toxic and, despite his obvious and notable successes — most obviously his role in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement — his political life was over.

Or was it? It is said a week is a long time in politics. Well, 10 years obviously covers a couple of millennia, if that is the case. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge of political sighs since then and that may mean the time has come for Fianna Fáil bring their former star player back into the team.

It has been reported that — ever the master of political strategy — Ahern has been testing the water with regard to a potential run at the presidency in three years’ time and also that, with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Fianna Fáil could do with a standard-bearer to highlight not only the party’s republican credentials but also the role it played in bringing peace to Northern Ireland.

The current party elite and particularly the man who proposed his expulsion from Fianna Fáil ranks have certainly not closed the door on an Ahern return and there are some within the parliamentary party and many grassroots supporters willing to get the fatted calf ready for such an event.

That the former party leader and taoiseach has already been informally engaged with the current coalition on issues pertaining to the Northern Ireland Protocol indicates a return is not out of the question at all and, if anything, closer to reality than might have appeared.