Irish Examiner view: Poignant farewell to a beloved grandad

The poignant farewell in London this weekend for 87-year-old pensioner Thomas O’Halloran, originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, was a sad reminder of the violence which remains present in society.

Mr O’Halloran, a “well-liked grandfather”, was fatally stabbed while on his mobility scooter on August 16 in Greenford. He was a music lover and was well-known for busking outside the local station. In the weeks before he died, he had been raising money for Ukraine.