Irish Examiner view: Happy birthday to you, dear Shandon

The word “iconic” is frequently over-applied and misused in modern communications to such an extent that it can lose its power. Enter the word into Google and you will generate one trillion one hundred and thirty billion results (1,130,000,000), in 0.71 seconds.
This looks like a heavily debased currency.
Ask for examples and you will be reminded of the “iconic” picture of Tommy Smith and John Carlos raising their black-gloved fists during the 1968 Olympics medal ceremony; the Tour de France’s yellow jersey is similarly “iconic” as is the Edward Hopper painting, Nighthawks. Thelma and Louise is an “iconic” feminist road movie while the Ford Taurus is one of the automotive industry’s “truly iconic brands”.
It seems to us that one of the qualifications for achieving icon status is longevity; another is unique quality; yet a third is accessibility. It is something we must all be able to see.
And a fourth is its influence upon our lives.
By any definition, St Anne’s Church in Shandon fulfils those criteria and well merits its 300th birthday celebration in Cork City yesterday.
Its clock tower, famous for telling a different time on each of its faces, led to it being nicknamed affectionately by Corkonians as “the four-faced liar”.
Even now some mystery attaches to the church, which houses the distinctive Shandon Bells, because its parish records were destroyed in the public records office fire of 1922 causing uncertainty about the exact date it was built and consecrated.
Paul Colton, the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne, and Ross, has appealed to local people, parishioners, historians, and archivists to help him fill in the gaps.
