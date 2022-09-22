Irish Examiner view: Entering Ukraine war’s darker moment

Many will know the poem ‘First They Came’ by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller. It is a warning of the perils of not speaking out when secret police bestride the land.
The final, haunting, stanza declares: “Then they came for me/and there was no one left/to speak out for me.”
In his own way, the 60-year-old Moscow councillor Alexei Gorinov, jailed for seven years under new war censorship laws for describing Russia as a “fascist state” that wants to conquer Ukraine, produced an equally powerful message in his comments after being sentenced on Monday.
“I want to acknowledge my guilt. My guilt before the long-suffering people of Ukraine, and before the entire global community. I’m culpable because, as a citizen of my country, I was unable to prevent this ongoing madness,” he said.
In an eviscerating 700-word critique, his statement concludes: “The very possibility of a process like my own in the 21st century, of this kind of judicial investigation, is a disgrace for our country. This has all happened before, in its history. In light of the lessons of our shared past, and in view of Russia’s imminent future, I consider myself acquitted.”
In a week when it is likely that bogus referenda, backed by police, forcing people to vote, will be held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson which may lead to their annexation by the Russian Federation, we are moving into the darker moments of the war.