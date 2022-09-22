Irish Examiner view: Entering Ukraine war’s darker moment

Irish Examiner view: Entering Ukraine war’s darker moment

Members of the rescue service work to clean the debris and unstable structures on the roof of a residential building damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Picture: AP Photo/Leo Correa

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 01:55

Many will know the poem ‘First They Came’ by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller. It is a warning of the perils of not speaking out when secret police bestride the land.

The final, haunting, stanza declares: “Then they came for me/and there was no one left/to speak out for me.”

In his own way, the 60-year-old Moscow councillor Alexei Gorinov, jailed for seven years under new war censorship laws for describing Russia as a “fascist state” that wants to conquer Ukraine, produced an equally powerful message in his comments after being sentenced on Monday.

“I want to acknowledge my guilt. My guilt before the long-suffering people of Ukraine, and before the entire global community. I’m culpable because, as a citizen of my country, I was unable to prevent this ongoing madness,” he said.

In an eviscerating 700-word critique, his statement concludes: “The very possibility of a process like my own in the 21st century, of this kind of judicial investigation, is a disgrace for our country. This has all happened before, in its history. In light of the lessons of our shared past, and in view of Russia’s imminent future, I consider myself acquitted.”

In a week when it is likely that bogus referenda, backed by police, forcing people to vote, will be held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson which may lead to their annexation by the Russian Federation, we are moving into the darker moments of the war.

Read More

One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs secure energy, not another talking shop Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs secure energy, not another talking shop
Irish Examiner view: Catalogue of tragic shortcomings at Limerick hospital Irish Examiner view: Catalogue of tragic shortcomings at Limerick hospital
credit suisse Irish Examiner view: Inequality thrives in a post-Covid world
#Ukraine
<p>Ukraine is far stronger than it was two months ago. Picture: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka</p>

Irish Examiner view: What will the face of justice be in war’s aftermath?

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s