Irish Examiner View: Taking care of business amid the pageantry

It is unlikely we will get to know the details, as opposed to the speculation, about yesterday’s meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and new UK prime minister Liz Truss. But it is good to note that discussions have taken place ahead of the distractions that will arise today when many of the most powerful people in the world are assembled in London.

Both Mr Martin and President Michael D Higgins are in the UK capital for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. It is considered unusual for the head of the Irish Government, and our head of State, to both be out of the country at the same event.