Irish Examiner view: Exploitation is far too easy online

In the ongoing accommodation crisis, there are plenty of depressing subplots, and the plight of students searching for somewhere to live as they move away from home for third-level education is just one.

Colleges and universities all over Ireland should be welcoming students at this time of year, but instead many of those institutions are grappling with the lack of accommodation for those students; Dublin City University, for example, has appealed to graduates to house students coming to the capital.