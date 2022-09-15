Irish Examiner view: Exploitation is far too easy online

In the ongoing accommodation crisis, there are plenty of depressing subplots, and the plight of students searching for somewhere to live as they move away from home for third-level education is just one.
Colleges and universities all over Ireland should be welcoming students at this time of year, but instead many of those institutions are grappling with the lack of accommodation for those students; Dublin City University, for example, has appealed to graduates to house students coming to the capital.
In these pages earlier this week, readers learned about the lengths students are being forced to go to, from living in cars to commuting across the country to attend classes.
A particularly vicious case was unearthed with the revelation that Mexican student Alma Yasbeth Pacheco Correa went to gardaí on Monday, to make a complaint about a landlord not returning her deposit — and seeking intimate photographs of her.
It was disappointing to learn that the gardaí could not follow up the complaint, because seeking intimate photos does not fall under the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Act 2020, which covers the recording, distribution, or publication of intimate images without the permission of the person featured in the images (though it should be noted that a Garda spokesman told this newspaper the matter was being followed up).
Sexual harassment via electronic means, and particularly with phone and social media messaging apps, is an ongoing problem, but in this case the problem has metastasised as part of another modern challenge, the accommodation crisis.
The particular circumstances of this case may not fit the criteria for prosecution according to the 2020 Act, but on the available evidence, it serves as a particularly accurate illustration of modern exploitation, using all the accoutrements of the 21st century.