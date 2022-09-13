Irish Examiner view: Good guys win

Shane Lowry’s ‘victory for the good guys’ at Wentworth in Sunday’s PGA Championship showcase event of the DP World Tour was not only a much-needed win for the Irishman but also for the two main golf tours which are currently trying to fend off the increasingly mendacious and dollar-laden Saudi-backed rebel LIV Tour.

Seventeen members of the LIV Tour turned up at Wentworth — to a chorus of scorn and opprobrium — and, much to the horror of both the PGA Tour and its European-based ally, the DP World Tour, two of them, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, made a good stab at winning it.