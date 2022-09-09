Irish Examiner view: Dutch meat advert ban

Farewell to the poster with a succulent burger, then. Adios to the advertisements which feature a sizzling sausage on a pan.

At least in the Dutch city of Haarlem.

From 2024, advertisements featuring meat will be banned from public places in the city because meat is a product seen as contributing to the climate crisis. Studies have blamed food production for a third of all emissions contributing to global warming. Meat is believed to generate at least twice the pollution the production of plant-based foods generates.

The ban will also see ads for other products vanish. Advertisements featuring fossil fuels, cars which use those fossil fuels, and holiday flights will also be banned, but much of the attention locally is focused on the meat ban, unsurprisingly.

Supporters say the ban will have no impact on those who wish to eat meat; its opponents — including representatives of the meat-producing sector — say the city authorities are going too far.

The initial reaction may be to view this as an example of Dutch liberalism, but the fact that ads for fossil fuels will also disappear leads to an obvious question. What will be banned next? And when will those bans come to Ireland?