Irish Examiner view: Tide turning for the Democrats

The midterm elections in the US are traditionally seen as a referendum on the incumbent president. A few short weeks ago, any such vote would have reflected very poorly on the presidency of Joe Biden. Now, with just weeks left to a poll which will decide whether the Republican party of Donald Trump will take control of both the US senate and congress from Biden’s Democrats, there is increasing confidence within the ruling party that a cause recently considered lost, might yet have life in it.

Biden’s recent feistiness and especially his ‘anti-Maga’ prime time speech and a revitalised legislative agenda, along with a mass influx of women signing up to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court decision which upended abortion rights across America, has slowly changed the political landscape.