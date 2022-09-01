Irish Examiner View: Dara Calleary’s resignation was different

Dara Calleary’s confirmation as Minister of State for trade promotion, digital, and company regulation to replace Robert Troy completes the Mayo TD’s rehabilitation after his resignation as agriculture minister two years ago.

That resignation came after Calleary attended the notorious Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co. Galway.

When that story broke in these pages there was widespread and justifiable anger across society. The backlash against those in attendance at the dinner was immediate and emotional, with many citizens unsparing in their criticism of the attendees’ cavalier attitude to public health at a time when the country had been under unprecedented lockdowns.

That criticism intensified when many of those in attendance at the dinner sought to rationalise their actions. In recent times there have been attempts to paint the incident as a non-event or that old favourite, a media witch hunt.

However, Calleary has always publicly accepted the consequences of his error. At the time he was forthright, saying he had made a mistake and had let people down. He took responsibility by resigning the day after the story broke.

Yesterday he reiterated that apology, saying his attendance at the dinner had been “a big mistake”. Calleary’s acceptance of responsibility and his immediate departure as minister, not to mention his refusal to play the victim, all remain striking two years on and have ensured his political rehabilitation.

The man he replaces, Robert Troy, departed with a resignation statement which struck a self-pitying tone and which was only issued after two weeks of clarifications and explanations.

There were no such obfuscations or justifications offered by Calleary two years ago. By taking ownership of his actions he did the right thing at the right time, and in doing so offered quite a few of his peers a template in how to deal with their own errors.