Irish Examiner view: Pope Francis is still fired with enthusiasm for his mission

Defying rumours that he may wish to retire, the Pontiff displays extraordinary energy as he opens the next phase of the Catholic Church's Synod 21-23 process
At the weekend, Pope Francis commenced the jubilee of forgiveness with a historic visit to L'Aquila, Italy. Today he initiates a college to examine the Church's constitution. Picture: Domenico Stinellis/AP

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 05:00

At the age of 85, any normal octogenarian might be seeking a quiet and long weekend at the end of August. Not so Pope Francis who has just created 20 new cardinals. He travelled to a ceremony in the Abruzzo town of L’Aquila, scene of a ruinous earthquake 13 years ago, and will today commence a two-day college to discuss the constitution of the Catholic Church.

The papal homily on Saturday was themed on examples of fire: The “consuming fire” of God’s love and the “quiet and gentle” charcoal fire that Jesus created on the shores of Galilee when cooking fish for his disciples. While there has been speculation about the retirement of Pope Francis, he appears to still possess the fire of enthusiasm for his mission.

