Irish Examiner View: Grain gang set on profiteering

According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, food prices have surged 20% this year alone.
Irish Examiner View: Grain gang set on profiteering

The cargo ship Polarnet, arrives to Derince port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey, on August 8; the first of the ships to leave Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies. Picture: Khalil Hamra/AP

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 06:00

It seems nearly incredible that at a time of soaring global hunger, the companies at the centre of the world’s grain trade are making record profits.

Figures released this week illustrate the world’s top four grain traders are seeing record, or near-record, profits and sales. Worryingly, these companies are forecasting demand will outstrip supply until at least 2024.

According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, food prices have surged 20% this year alone, and the World Food Programme is saying there are some 345m people now experiencing acute food shortages, as against 135m pre-Covid.

The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) has already pointed to the injustice of global commodity giants making record profits at a time when global hunger is rising, and says the risk of profiteering is high.

It also maintains that this year’s price rises have happened despite what were thought to be abundant global grain supplies, but there is insufficient transparency from grain-trading companies to show how much grain they hold, and no way of forcing them to release stocks in a timely fashion.

Suggested means to try to control rampant grain prices include the introduction of windfall taxes, but trying to reach global agreement on such matters is highly unlikely.

It might be that price caps and tighter regulation of commodity trading will be necessary.

Of course the Russian invasion of Ukraine has played a big part in all this, as have the rising energy and fertiliser costs associated with the conflict, but there has now got to be some concerted universal effort to rectify the gain price issue, and stop profiteering — especially at a time when people are facing hard choices this coming winter, about heating their homes or feeding their families.

The pressure is now on to find solutions, or else — as has ever been the case — the world’s poor will be left to pick up the tab, or starve while trying to do so.

Read More

How much longer can we tolerate this price-gouging racket of an energy sector? 

More in this section

FBL-AFR-2019-MATCH35-BEN-CMR Irish Examiner view: We bid a sad 'adieu' to the Squirrels
Irish Examiner view: Ukraine has the confidence to keep its independence  Irish Examiner view: Ukraine has the confidence to keep its independence 
Irish Examiner View: Drought around the world paints a depressing picture Irish Examiner View: Drought around the world paints a depressing picture
food poverty#UkraineOrganisation: International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food SystemsOrganisation: Food and Agriculture OrganisationOrganisation: World Food Programme
<p>Robert Troy may protest about landlords such as him being vilified. But his exit is in fact due to his having to correct the record, repeatedly, as his ‘mistakes’ continued to come to light. File picture: Collins Photos</p>

Irish Examiner view: Another minister departs with a sorry tale to tell

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices