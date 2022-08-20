Irish Examiner view: Ukraine war memoir is important testimony

It is very early for accounts to emerge from Ukraine, but they are on their way, hurried along by social media.
, named for the tactical markings painted on Russian military vehicles, by ex-paratrooper Pavel Filatyev, is a 141-page memoir of how his 56th Guards air assault regiment was sent to mainland Ukraine from Crimea, entered Kherson, captured the seaport, and dug in under heavy artillery fire for more than a month near Mykolaiv.
It is a devastating critique of Russian morale, with gruelling descriptions of the behaviour of the invading troops. It may be the first, but it will not be the last, testimony.