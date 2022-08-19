Irish Examiner view: Know what you are taking with illicit substances

Numerous studies carried out at music festivals across Europe have shown that drugs being peddled at festivals have been contaminated or, worse, do not come anywhere close to being what the drugs dealers say they are.

And, following an alarming rise in drug-related deaths at many European festivals this year, it has been found that this can be countered by the on-site testing of illicit substances.

This is something the HSE has taken on board and its intention to pilot a scheme at one of Ireland’s most popular festivals is aimed at reducing potential harm to revellers and is to be applauded on a number of levels.

In 2018, a study, the first academic research of its kind, by the University of Durham in England discovered one in five substances sold at a festival in Cambridgeshire were not as described by dealers.

Samples contained ketamine instead of cocaine, while a drug sold as MDMA was in fact something called n-ethylpentylone, a long-lasting cathinone that can cause anxiety, insomnia, paranoia, and psychosis.

Others contained pharmaceuticals and cutting agents such as anti-malaria drugs and less harmful substances such as brown sugar and plaster of paris.

The Electric Picnic trial is being held despite the distinct reservations of the gardaí who, understandably, are not that keen that illicit drugs are being tested anywhere other than in an authorised State laboratory.

But the aim here is not to stop the sale and distribution of illegal drugs — something which is a raison d’etre for the gardaí — but in the event of them being sold and consumed, which everyone knows slips through the legal net and which is why we have an illegal drug problem in the first place, people need to be protected from taking things which are not what they think they are.

The HSE is right to argue that drug-checking, as against drug-testing, will help to identify any dodgy substances doing the rounds at individual festivals and allow them to alert potential users to the dangers.

Everyone knows it is safer not to use drugs, but for those that do, they now have a chance of knowing exactly what they’re taking.