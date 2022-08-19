Irish Examiner view: Cork can lead the way in energy efficiency

Cork has been chosen by the European Commission as one of 100 ‘mission cities’ to reduce our carbon footprint and boost climate action
Robot trees were installed in Cork city centre to tackle air pollution. Picture: Andy Gibson.

This time it is not in the fields of endeavour you might usually expect — literary, political, sporting, and so forth. 

No, this time it is in the effort to reduce our carbon footprint and boost climate action.

Cork, of course, has been chosen by the European Commission as one of 100 ‘mission cities’ to lead the way here. 

As a result, Cork City Council has established an office in the city centre to provide — free from financial commitment — impartial advice to citizens on the retrofitting, decarbonising, and energy efficiency of their homes.

The Home Energy UpGrade Office, or Heugo, will help the city achieve its aim of becoming carbon neutral by working with the people who live in Cork. 

It will also inform and educate people on the grant supports for home energy upgrades.

Sustainable development goals are an important part of the battle for energy efficiency across the country, but the Heugo facility will help give Cork a jump-start in this vital area.

