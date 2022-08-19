Irish Examiner view: Cork can lead the way in energy efficiency

This time it is not in the fields of endeavour you might usually expect — literary, political, sporting, and so forth.
No, this time it is in the effort to reduce our carbon footprint and boost climate action.
Cork, of course, has been chosen by the European Commission as one of 100 ‘mission cities’ to lead the way here.
As a result, Cork City Council has established an office in the city centre to provide — free from financial commitment — impartial advice to citizens on the retrofitting, decarbonising, and energy efficiency of their homes.
It will also inform and educate people on the grant supports for home energy upgrades.
Sustainable development goals are an important part of the battle for energy efficiency across the country, but the Heugo facility will help give Cork a jump-start in this vital area.