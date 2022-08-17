Irish Examiner view: Afghan crisis a failure of the West

A year ago this week, the West — predominantly in the shape of the US and the UK, although other countries withdrew earlier — pulled their forces out of Afghanistan in a shambolic manner which abandoned people to the not-so-tender mercies of the Taliban.

It was a terrible desertion which recalled the moments when America left allies behind in Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City, in 1975. It was a humiliating abdication of responsibilities, commenced on Donald Trump’s watch but completed by Joe Biden, which encouraged both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in their bellicosity.