Irish Examiner view: A role in society

It is exquisite timing that Cork’s Everyman Theatre has chosen a favourite John B Keane novella for its summer offering, with a cute eye on contemporary politics as well.
Letters of a Country Postman, first published in 1993 when pre-internet Ireland was a very different place, tells the story of the characters of the Ballyfee postal district and the exploits of Mocky Fondoo, the local postman.
“To be a successful postman,” he says, “you need the patience of Job, the sagacity of Solomon and the perception of Plato. You must be prepared to hear all, see all and say nothing.”
The Everyman says it is a “love song to the postal system and its enduring importance today”. Enduring importance is the phrase. When its lead actor Tadhg Hickey from Passage West was asked in a newspaper interview about the last item he bought online, he replied that he tried to avoid buying online and attempt to support the local bookstores.
It’s the right answer. As with book shops, so with the post office. Use it or lose it. An Post’s website says the company “plays a central role in Irish life and society”. Both it, and our politicians, need to keep that in mind. Enjoy the show.