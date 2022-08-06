Irish Examiner view: Double tragedy a grim reminder of water dangers

The heart-breaking events at Ballybunion in Co Kerry, in which a brother and his sister on holiday from Roscommon drowned while the man’s teenage son watched in horror from the beach, is a sad reminder that open water is dangerous and caution is always required.
In this tragedy, strenuous efforts were made by emergency services. Lifeguards on the beach spotted a man in difficulties in the sea at around 6pm and rushed to rescue him as the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island triggered a major search and rescue operation including a unit from Ballybunion, the community inshore rescue boat, and the RNLI lifeboat near Kilrush, about 25 minutes away, in Co Clare.
Units of the National Ambulance Service, the Coast Guard’s Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and the north Cork-based air ambulance, Helimed 92, were also tasked as gardaí sped to the scene.
As lifeguards took the man in critical condition from the water, his son told them that his aunt was also in difficulty in the waves. His father was pronounced dead at the beach by paramedics. While his aunt was recovered in critical condition by the crew of the inshore rescue boat, she did not respond to resuscitation attempts when taken ashore.
Weather conditions were described as reasonably rough with a force four wind and “a fair swell” coming in from the Atlantic, making it difficult to spot people in the water. Fatalities have been comparatively rare at Ballybunion, a popular spot on the Wild Atlantic Way famous for its seaweed baths. No one has drowned there since 1992 when a father and his 10-year-old son from Co Clare lost their lives after being trapped by the tide while exploring caves.
While an average of 110 drownings occur in Ireland every year, nearly two thirds of them take place in inland water sites and four out of five involve male adults. According to Water Safety Ireland, more than 3,200 people have been rescued by lifeguards over the past 10 years and more than 230,000 accidents have been prevented. This is an outstanding record of selfless public service for which citizens should be very grateful.