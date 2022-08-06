Irish Examiner view: Double tragedy a grim reminder of water dangers

The heart-breaking events at Ballybunion in Co Kerry, in which a brother and his sister on holiday from Roscommon drowned while the man’s teenage son watched in horror from the beach, is a sad reminder that open water is dangerous and caution is always required.

In this tragedy, strenuous efforts were made by emergency services. Lifeguards on the beach spotted a man in difficulties in the sea at around 6pm and rushed to rescue him as the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island triggered a major search and rescue operation including a unit from Ballybunion, the community inshore rescue boat, and the RNLI lifeboat near Kilrush, about 25 minutes away, in Co Clare.