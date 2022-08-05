Irish Examiner view: Obvious answer to shortage of priests

Falling numbers of priests, which this week led to the creation of ‘families’ of parishes in the Cork and Ross diocese, to be overseen by a moderator priest and allow parishioners to receive some form of ministry, indicates that the Catholic Church here needs serious help.

With retirements aplenty and only one ordination taking place in September, the Church is reaching a point — not only in that diocese, but in many others throughout the country — where it needs solutions to obvious problems.