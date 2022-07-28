Irish Examiner view: Robot chess contestant makes wrong move

AI systems are meant to emulate humans but the chess-playing robot at a Russian tournament showed a violent, darker side
Irish Examiner view: Robot chess contestant makes wrong move

The video showed the boy’s finger being pinched for several seconds by the robotic arm of the AI chess contestant. Picture: TASS/Guardian

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 02:00

For those pursuing the role artificial intelligence (AI) can play in modern society, there was something of a blip in Moscow recently when a chess-playing robot broke the finger of a seven-year-old boy it was playing in a tournament.

The robot displayed a level of petulance normally associated with humans rather than machines they have created.

The boy in question — he has only been named as Christopher — was one of 30 of the best chess players in the under-nine category in the Moscow region. The robot appeared to pounce after it took one of the boy’s pieces.

Instead of waiting for the robot to complete its move, the boy acted quickly by way of riposte and the robot grabbed his finger and broke it.

“This is, of course, bad,” said Sergei Lazarev, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation. And so say all of us.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: End of an era for 'Neighbours'

More in this section

Barry Bennell court case Irish Examiner View: Video hearings may have case to answer
Good Friday Agreement Irish Examiner view: Trimble occupied a historic but difficult space
Neighbours Irish Examiner view: End of an era for 'Neighbours'
chessartificial intelligenceRobotPlace: Moscow
Irish Examiner view: Robot chess contestant makes wrong move

Irish Examiner view: Sinn Féin’s silence on climate action says a lot

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices