Irish Examiner view: Vindication of the rights of a victim

As we know all too well by now, domestic abuse is not always physical. Coercive control is a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation, and intimidation or other abuse, used to harm, punish, or frighten a victim.

A vivid and gut-wrenching example of coercive control was played out in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this week in a case in which a serving garda terrorised a woman with cancer almost to the point of suicide.

Such cases are not commonplace but the sentencing of 42-year-old Paul Moody to a three-year-and-three-month sentence for abusing his terminally ill partner over a four-year period is welcome.

While the case in question was a significant step in tackling vicious people who see little wrong with their vile abuse, it was the bravery of the victim in coming forward that resulted in the conviction. That woman, despite being told by her abuser that no one would believe her because he was a member of An Garda Síochána, had the strength of will to seek justice and justice was served.

There are now questions, however, about whether the five-year maximum sentence for this crime should be reviewed and whether the pension rights of a convicted garda officer should be altered in the wake of a conviction.

And, because of Moody’s actions in this case, there may also need to be a review access of individual members of the garda to the Pulse system whereby members of the force should be individually held to account.

But the main focus here is on the fact that the victim in this case did come forward and was believed and the subsequent investigation proved the validity of her claims. By any measure, the case should prove to vulnerable people in domestic abuse situations that their rights will be vindicated in Irish courts.

That can only be another step forward in the battle against abuse of any kind.