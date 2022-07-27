Irish Examiner View: Video hearings may have case to answer

A survey in Britain has found that the seriousness of court has been diminished by technological intervention
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Barry Bennell appearing via video-link at Liverpool Crown Court, England. A report in the UK has raised concerns about the general use of video-link.

We commented earlier this week on those technocrats who are keen to push through change under the salutation that all “progress” is good. In that case, we questioned the logic of the drive to replace cash in all our lives.

There are other areas which require scrutiny. One of those is the integration of digital into the justice system.

Historically, almost all legal cases have been conducted in courtrooms, with participants physically present. Witnesses are required to attend to give oral evidence, except in limited circumstances. Video-link evidence is permitted in rare circumstances in criminal cases. 

All of that changed in 2020, when new legislation permitted wider use of remote hearings. No audit of the consequences has yet taken place.

In Britain, at the basic level of court overseen by magistrates, a survey has found that the seriousness of court has been diminished by technological intervention. 

Defendants have appeared on video while in the bath and, in one case, a drug dealer gave evidence while his supplier coached him off camera. Justices warn that defendants in remote hearings do not take the court seriously, and treat it like an appearance on social media. 

It couldn’t happen here. But it is, perhaps, advisable to know what is happening elsewhere.

Call for more technology changes in courts

