Irish Examiner View: Move toward resolution on pensions is paramount

It is fundamentally correct to insist that there should be no age for mandatory retirement, although the opportunities to take advantage of this will naturally vary according to the type of work.
It also makes no sense when so many companies and services are finding it difficult to recruit or retrain staff to fulfil roles, many of which can be seasonal, or which fall short of a full working week. Just over two months ago, Fáilte Ireland launched a marketing campaign specifically attempting to attract retirees into the hospitality and tourism sectors.