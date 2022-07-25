Irish Examiner View: Temporary retreat on ATMs was necessary

The rapid about-turn by AIB on its plans to close ATMS in mainly rural, or predominantly poorer, areas is a welcome respite from the constant, and over-exaggerated, claims that abolishing cash will be a net benefit to society.
The inept performance of head office in Molesworth Street in attempting to increase the number of cashless outlets to 54% of its 170-strong network has been embarrassingly rebuffed. For now. AIB’s grand plan was that branches would focus on trying to make more money out of us, while those people who needed cash would be pointed towards the local post office.
But there is a bigger drama looming for ordinary people, and it is one which was accelerated by commercial and strategic opportunism in the Covid-19 crisis. It is barely possible to listen to an analyst, chief financial officer, or business journalist these days without tripping over the argument that there is an inexorable move away from cash. AIB produced it as a justification, citing statistics that there are 2.9m daily digital interactions compared with 35,000 customer branch visits. While 35,000 sounds like a big number to us, perhaps it isn’t for bankers. AIB also said there had been a 36% decrease in cash withdrawals over the past five years, a particularly meretricious argument given that the period includes the whole of Covid lockdown.
There are strong reasons to pause for thought. Once money and currency is solely digital, then the Government and banks will have full oversight and control over citizens and a record of their every transaction.
Cash offers convenience, freedom, and direct dealing without a third party in the way. While new technologies can be superior, it could be impossible to recreate the prime advantages of cash, an ancient format, in a versatile digital form.
Some critics say that anyone who believes that cash should be abolished is an enemy of liberty. That debate has barely started in Ireland, but it is time it did.