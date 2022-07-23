Irish Examiner view: 150 days of war — and there may be thousands more

After 150 days, the First World War stood on the eve of the famous Christmas truce of 1914: Footballs in no man’s land; ‘Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht’ drifting across the barbed wire; small fir trees planted on the tops of the trenches. That war lasted 1,565 days, ending in November 1918.

The 150th day of the Second World War fell on January 30, 1940. In Europe, and it is important to remember this, Soviet Russia, which signed a 10-year non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, had invaded Finland and was bombing Helsinki.

Then, as with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russians claimed that Finland was an agent of fascism. Then, as now, it claimed Finland to be part of ‘greater Russia’. Then, as now, its numerical supremacy did not lead to victory. The Finland campaign is a classic example of what well-led troops and innovative tactics can do against a larger adversary.

There were 2,194 days of global conflict in the Second World War, which continued until September 2, 1945, when formal surrender documents were signed by Japanese officials aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo.

The recipient, General MacArthur, later made a famous broadcast in which he ruminated on attempts to achieve conflict resolution between nations. He said: “Military alliances, balances of power, leagues of nations, all in turn failed, leaving the only path to be by way of the crucible of war. We have had our last chance.

If we do not now devise some greater and more equitable system, Armageddon will be at our door.

The EU asking member states to reduce natural-gas consumption by 15% is a precursor to the continent’s economy being placed on a war footing, something which is beyond the experience of almost everyone.

The bellicose Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, has warned that Moscow may increase its territorial ambitions if long-range weapons continue to be supplied to Ukrainian forces. European unity will be tested by the collapse of Mario Draghi’s government, which may be replaced by a coalition of parties more favourable to Putin and less supportive of either Brussels or Nato.

The vision of an alliance between the Kremlin and Teheran would be a chilling escalation and would potentially extend this European conflict to the Middle East.

Moscow has not yet cut off the gas. Neither has it released Ukrainian grain, despite this week’s fine words. After 150 days, these two actions may come to define the next stage of the conflict. Lest we forget, history tells us to take a long view.