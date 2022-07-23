Irish Examiner view: There's nothing quite like a 'good' death scene

No notable book, film, or drama can live long in the memory without a good death scene.
Someone has to go. The manner of departure is often the key point. It’s a good high stool debating point to argue who has had the best death in Irish literature, and how it compares with the rest of the world.
And that’s what has happened in the online magazine Slate which ranks the 50 greatest fictional demises of all time. It’s an eclectic selection with Medea’s murder of her children in the Greek tragedy by Euripides getting the top spot, followed by Beowulf’s destruction of Grendel, the marsh beast, with other notable entries including Thelma and Louise in their cinematic cliff-hanger, the “yellow-haired lady” from the Willie Nelson country classic Red Headed Stranger and Catelyn Stark in the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones.
It is stern competition. No room for Madame Butterfly, Bambi’s mum, Anna Karenina, or Jimmy Cagney’s Arthur “Cody” Jarrett in White Heat. We do well to get a mention at number eight with Michael Furey in The Dead by James Joyce. Furey is a love lost at the age of 17 to the wife of the storyteller. His body lies in the snow of a lonely churchyard grave. He is a metaphor for the people of Ireland who “one by one . . . were all becoming shades.”
It is a classic.