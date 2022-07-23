Irish Examiner view: There's nothing quite like a 'good' death scene

No decent book, film, or drama is complete without one
Irish Examiner view: There's nothing quite like a 'good' death scene

A scene from the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones is on the list for best death scenes.

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 01:55

No notable book, film, or drama can live long in the memory without a good death scene. 

Someone has to go. The manner of departure is often the key point. It’s a good high stool debating point to argue who has had the best death in Irish literature, and how it compares with the rest of the world.

And that’s what has happened in the online magazine Slate which ranks the 50 greatest fictional demises of all time. It’s an eclectic selection with Medea’s murder of her children in the Greek tragedy by Euripides getting the top spot, followed by Beowulf’s destruction of Grendel, the marsh beast, with other notable entries including Thelma and Louise in their cinematic cliff-hanger, the “yellow-haired lady” from the Willie Nelson country classic Red Headed Stranger and Catelyn Stark in the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones.

It is stern competition. No room for Madame Butterfly, Bambi’s mum, Anna Karenina, or Jimmy Cagney’s Arthur “Cody” Jarrett in White Heat. We do well to get a mention at number eight with Michael Furey in The Dead by James Joyce. Furey is a love lost at the age of 17 to the wife of the storyteller. His body lies in the snow of a lonely churchyard grave. He is a metaphor for the people of Ireland who “one by one . . . were all becoming shades.” 

It is a classic.

Read More

Film review: Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers compelling performance in Where the Crawdads Sing

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland
TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR Irish Examiner view: 150 days of war — and there may be thousands more
Irish Examiner view: 1% are taking rest of us on a short hop to disaster Irish Examiner view: 1% are taking rest of us on a short hop to disaster
<p> Lynda Van Cuylenburg, daughter of bus driver Jackie Gibson, hugs her brother Robert Gibson, at an event with some of their father's former colleagues in Ulsterbus and current drivers to unveil a plaque at the depot in Ballygowan where he began his journey on Bloody Friday. Jackie was killed in the bomb that detonated at the Oxford Street bus station on July 21 1972. Picture: Brian Lawless</p>

Irish Examiner view: Memories of Bloody Friday can’t be forgotten

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices