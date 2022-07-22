Irish Examiner view: Memories of Bloody Friday can’t be forgotten

It was, according to the IRA “a mistake,” but the bombing blitz of Belfast on Friday, July 21, 1972, when twenty car bombs were detonated in barely more than an hour, killing nine people and injuring 130, was one of the bloodiest atrocities of the troubles.

Having discovered the potential of car bombs by chance, after the death in December 1971 of the IRA’s quartermaster general Jack McCabe in an accident at his home in Dublin while he was mixing an experimental fertilizer-based homemade combination, the organisation’s GHQ warned that “the black stuff” was too dangerous to handle.

But the IRA in Belfast had already received a consignment of the mix and was intent on using it. Not quite knowing how to do so, members of the Belfast Brigade had the idea of disposing it by putting it in a car with a fuse and a timer and detonating it. It was a bomb in a car rather than a car bomb, but it was deemed effective.

It allowed them to deliver explosives with pinpoint accuracy and in bigger quantities than ever before in individual operations while also exposing fewer operatives to arrest or premature fatality.

Bloodiest year of IRA campaign

With 1972 the bloodiest year of the IRA campaign, with many hundreds of operations carried out, the republicans, thinking momentum was on their side, ultimately came face to face with the British government when a truce was called on June 26. Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, William Whitelaw, entered discussions with an IRA delegation including Sean McStiofain, Ivor Bell, Seamus Twomey, Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams, who was released from Long Kesh to attend.

The truce only lasted 13 days. Having successfully smuggled 200 Armalite rifles from America aboard the QEII and learned to mix the “black stuff” safely for car bombs and landmines, the IRA was in no mood for compromise.

But that all changed on July 21. “At the height of the bombing, the centre of Belfast resembled a city under artillery fire,” Ed Moloney wrote in A Secret History of the IRA. Six people, two of them soldiers, were killed by a car bomb at a bus station and three civilians — two women and a 14-year-old schoolboy — died when another was detonated in the north of the city. Another 130 people suffered serious injuries.

It was a show of force by the IRA, but as television pictures broadcast the carnage, with evening news pictures of firemen shovelling human remains into plastic bags, it turned into their worst PR nightmare. The Belfast Brigade leadership, it later emerged, made the fatal assumption the RUC and the British army could deal with twenty bomb alerts all at the same time.

It took until the 30th anniversary of the bombing for the IRA to apologise, with a Provisional IRA statement claiming it had “not been its intention to kill or injure "non-combatants".

Writing in 1996, Gerry Adams said the “IRA made a mistake in putting out so many bombs” adding civilian casualties were “a matter of deep regret”.

Nobody was ever convicted for the attacks. In the weeks that followed, more civilians would die.

Bloody Friday was one of the worst days of the Troubles and while ‘legacy issues’ continue to cloud the political landscape in Northern Ireland, memories of that day, among others, must never be forgotten.