Irish Examiner view: Memories of Bloody Friday can’t be forgotten

Writing in 1996, Gerry Adams said the 'IRA made a mistake in putting out so many bombs' adding civilian casualties were 'a matter of deep regret'
Irish Examiner view: Memories of Bloody Friday can’t be forgotten

Lynda Van Cuylenburg, daughter of bus driver Jackie Gibson, hugs her brother Robert Gibson, at an event with some of their father's former colleagues in Ulsterbus and current drivers to unveil a plaque at the depot in Ballygowan where he began his journey on Bloody Friday. Jackie was killed in the bomb that detonated at the Oxford Street bus station on July 21 1972. Picture: Brian Lawless

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 05:00

It was, according to the IRA “a mistake,” but the bombing blitz of Belfast on Friday, July 21, 1972, when twenty car bombs were detonated in barely more than an hour, killing nine people and injuring 130, was one of the bloodiest atrocities of the troubles.

Having discovered the potential of car bombs by chance, after the death in December 1971 of the IRA’s quartermaster general Jack McCabe in an accident at his home in Dublin while he was mixing an experimental fertilizer-based homemade combination, the organisation’s GHQ warned that “the black stuff” was too dangerous to handle.

But the IRA in Belfast had already received a consignment of the mix and was intent on using it. Not quite knowing how to do so, members of the Belfast Brigade had the idea of disposing it by putting it in a car with a fuse and a timer and detonating it. It was a bomb in a car rather than a car bomb, but it was deemed effective.

It allowed them to deliver explosives with pinpoint accuracy and in bigger quantities than ever before in individual operations while also exposing fewer operatives to arrest or premature fatality.

Bloodiest year of IRA campaign

With 1972 the bloodiest year of the IRA campaign, with many hundreds of operations carried out, the republicans, thinking momentum was on their side, ultimately came face to face with the British government when a truce was called on June 26. Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, William Whitelaw,   entered discussions with an IRA delegation including Sean McStiofain, Ivor Bell, Seamus Twomey, Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams, who was released from Long Kesh to attend.

The truce only lasted 13 days. Having successfully smuggled 200 Armalite rifles from America aboard the QEII and learned to mix the “black stuff” safely for car bombs and landmines, the IRA was in no mood for compromise.

But that all changed on July 21. “At the height of the bombing, the centre of Belfast resembled a city under artillery fire,” Ed Moloney wrote in A Secret History of the IRA. Six people, two of them soldiers, were killed by a car bomb at a bus station and three civilians — two women and a 14-year-old schoolboy — died when another was detonated in the north of the city. Another 130 people suffered serious injuries.

It was a show of force by the IRA, but as television pictures broadcast the carnage, with evening news pictures of firemen shovelling human remains into plastic bags, it turned into their worst PR nightmare. The Belfast Brigade leadership, it later emerged, made the fatal assumption the RUC and the British army could deal with twenty bomb alerts all at the same time.

It took until the 30th anniversary of the bombing for the IRA to apologise, with a Provisional IRA statement claiming it had “not been its intention to kill or injure "non-combatants".

Writing in 1996, Gerry Adams said the “IRA made a mistake in putting out so many bombs” adding civilian casualties were “a matter of deep regret”.

Nobody was ever convicted for the attacks. In the weeks that followed, more civilians would die.

Bloody Friday was one of the worst days of the Troubles and while ‘legacy issues’ continue to cloud the political landscape in Northern Ireland, memories of that day, among others, must never be forgotten.

Read More

Families remember the victims of Bloody Friday 50 years on

More in this section

Planet Earth burning, global warming concept Irish Examiner view: Climate change is here. Politicians have to work together to combat it
Conservative leadership bid Irish Examiner view: Truss and Sunak set for a bruising campaign
Irish Examiner view: Election in Kenya is fraught with danger of violence Irish Examiner view: Election in Kenya is fraught with danger of violence
#Northern Ireland
Irish Examiner view: Memories of Bloody Friday can’t be forgotten

Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices