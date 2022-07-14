Irish Examiner view: Rugby stars should get a heroes' welcome

There will have been very few Irish people watching over their breakfasts who didn’t give a deep sigh when Johnny Sexton’s towering penalty kick from halfway struck the bar and rebounded followed shortly afterwards by All Blacks speedster Will Jordan completing an 80m gallop to bring the Kiwis within three points.

But ye of little faith. This weekend marked one of the greatest achievements in our sporting history, something to make big men cry and, as Sexton said, put smiles on faces all over the country.