Irish Examiner view: Where do the big bucks stop?

It’s a commonly heard expression when captains of industry face business and financial challenges that this is why “they earn the big bucks”. There can’t be many workers who haven’t been irritated by that phrase more than once.
In the case of running airports there are demands a-plenty. The problems of Dublin Airport and its over-expansive pandemic redundancy programme are widely understood.
Its chief executive, Dalton Phillips, whose salary was capped at €250,000 by the Government, is heading for pastures new, and a better remuneration, at Greencore, specialists in convenience food and sandwiches. Whether his replacement will come aboard for that package remains to be seen.
Next door, at Heathrow, a crucial hub for Irish passengers, its boss’s big bucks are in the region of €2m annually. Yet John Holland-Kaye has imposed a 100,000 daily passenger limit, which is less than half of 2019’s daily average of 219,000. Result, as Wilkins Micawber would have said, misery.
Not much of an advertisement there for the self-proclaimed “best airport service in the world”. Perhaps those big bucks don’t go as far as they once did.