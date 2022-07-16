Irish Examiner View: Legal hearing for 'secondary' victims

Many who take an interest in the Catholic Church will be familiar with the story of Cardinal George Pell and the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

Pell was accused of child sexual assault following allegations that he molested two choirboys at the end of the last century when he was Archbishop. He was convicted and served 13 months in prison. But he always maintained his innocence and his convictions were quashed when the Australian high court decided in 2020 that the jury should have entertained a doubt as to Pell’s guilt on each of the five charges that he faced.