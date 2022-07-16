Irish Examiner View: Legal hearing for 'secondary' victims

Many who take an interest in the Catholic Church will be familiar with the story of Cardinal George Pell and the Archdiocese of Melbourne.
Pell was accused of child sexual assault following allegations that he molested two choirboys at the end of the last century when he was Archbishop. He was convicted and served 13 months in prison. But he always maintained his innocence and his convictions were quashed when the Australian high court decided in 2020 that the jury should have entertained a doubt as to Pell’s guilt on each of the five charges that he faced.
That, you might think, would be that. But the father of one of the alleged victims, who is now deceased, is suing Cardinal Pell and the Catholic Church for the psychological damage he claims he has suffered after learning about the allegations that his son had been sexually abused.
The man, listed in court papers under a pseudonym, claims to have suffered nervous shock. Documents placed into court say he has suffered with “chronic adjustment disorder and persistent complex bereavement disorder” supplemented by mixed anxiety and a depressed mood. He also says he has lost money because of medical expenses and that his earning capacity has been diminished.
The next stage in the case, which might establish the right of people, including relatives, to be regarded as “secondary victims” will be heard in August.