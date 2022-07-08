Irish Examiner view: Time to move on as Varadkar cleared of wrongdoing

Having been cleared of impropriety over the leaking of documents when he was Taoiseach in 2019, Leo Varadkar yesterday took a swipe at “sworn political enemies” who tried to make capital from the fact the Fine Gael leader was being investigated by the DPP.

The affair is now dead in the water and while there may be some use in reflecting on exactly what went on after the leak was revealed and who was behind an unedifying social media campaign against the Tánaiste, the fact remains that Mr Varadkar is now free to take up the position of Taoiseach again on December 15.