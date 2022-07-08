Irish Examiner view: Time to move on as Varadkar cleared of wrongdoing

Having been cleared of impropriety over the leaking of documents when he was Taoiseach in 2019, Leo Varadkar yesterday took a swipe at “sworn political enemies” who tried to make capital from the fact the Fine Gael leader was being investigated by the DPP.
The affair is now dead in the water and while there may be some use in reflecting on exactly what went on after the leak was revealed and who was behind an unedifying social media campaign against the Tánaiste, the fact remains that Mr Varadkar is now free to take up the position of Taoiseach again on December 15.
Right now, Ireland is still in the grip of a pandemic and is also facing inflation and cost-of-living crises, not to mention various other pressing issues, such as housing. The only political focus right now should be dealing with those issues, rather than dwelling on who was out to get him or why such a campaign was waged.
The Government undoubtedly has a lot on its plate at
present and while the Tánaiste may feel the need to vent against those who made his life so uncomfortable for so long, perhaps the wise thing for him to do now is simply put the matter behind him and look forward to how he can best serve the country in the months ahead.
There will be plenty to keep his mind occupied and, rather than looking over his shoulder, he might be best served keeping his eye on the difficult road ahead.