Irish Examiner view: Long summer of speculation

With the announcement that an extra €6.7bn will be spent in September's early budget addressing the cost-of-living crisis, speculation will run riot on where and what the money should be spent on.
Finance minister Paschal Donohoe announced that an extra €6.7bn will be added to the coming Budget.

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 07:58

The good news for the Government  is that there will be a lot more cash on offer in this year’s budget — some €6.7bn in spending and taxation measures — and it will be delivered early, at the end of September rather than October.

The proposed measures were generally welcomed, but ministers and TDs will be only too acutely aware that there is a long summer ahead of them at home in their constituencies.

With inflation heading north of 10%, cost-of-living indices off the chart, and the rental accommodation crisis growing by the day, a lot can happen between now and September.

The bad news is that we now face speculation as to what might be in the budget and for the Coalition this means the coming months will be open season for the opposition to suggest and speculate. With Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, and Labour all chafing for an emergency budget, this summer could be a hot and sweaty one for the Government parties.

The two budget ministers, Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath, have indicated a willingness to open the spending taps to some degree, but they will never keep the opposition happy. Nor will they be able to keep their own TDs fully in check, especially when they are getting it in the neck from constituents through July, August, and September.

But the message from the two ministers seems clear: “We will provide an extra €1.7bn in the budget, but that’s as far as it goes.” Best of luck to them trying to stick with that plan.

Donohoe: 'Difficult' to say if people will be better off as a result of budget measures

