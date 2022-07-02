Irish Examiner view: Realpolitik v change

Two very different practical issues, both constituting a running sore in the communities affected by them, illustrate the difficulties of achieving consensus and agreement by politicians who want to settle matters and do good.

In Cork the details of the €600m BusConnects plan have begun to emerge and are, as we warned, proving unpalatable to affected householders, in this case on the city’s northside. Homeowners are vowing to resist attempts to take over parts of their properties for the proposed routes.