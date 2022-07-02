Irish Examiner view: Realpolitik v change

Two very different practical issues, both constituting a running sore in the communities affected by them, illustrate the difficulties of achieving consensus and agreement by politicians who want to settle matters and do good.
In Cork the details of the €600m BusConnects plan have begun to emerge and are, as we warned, proving unpalatable to affected householders, in this case on the city’s northside. Homeowners are vowing to resist attempts to take over parts of their properties for the proposed routes.
Letters showing the locations of planned lanes for cycles, buses, cars, and footpaths have been sent to residents and a series of community meetings are to follow. Hundreds of homes across the city could be impacted by the 12 route proposals. Environment and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has already said that the suggestions which involve some 93km of bus lanes and 112km of cycle networks will involve difficult decisions requiring “political will”.
Meanwhile, other homeowners, this time the many who have been impacted by the Mica building materials controversy, say they have been treated “with contempt” and will not accept a proposed redress scheme without substantial modifications — some 80 of them — despite entreaties from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to “give it a chance”.
Hearts and minds have never been easy to win. But they are becoming ever more difficult. We are going to hear much more about bus networks and building blocks.