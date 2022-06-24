Irish Examiner view: Tourism industry wouldn't be what it is without Ryanair

Love it or hate it, the airline is one of our success stories
Ryanair first launched in Ireland in 1987.

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 02:00

Back in 1987, as independent carrier Ryanair launched its maiden services out of Cork Airport, U2 were revealing their plans for homecoming concerts after a triumphal world tour.

Both the group and the airline are Irish icons. U2’s conquest of the US led them to the cover of Time magazine, huge record sales, and the verdict of New York that it was “now trendy to be Irish”. And it will take Bono to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs this Sunday morning, when he shares his tastes and opinions with Lauren Laverne.

But while music may represent a liberation of the mind, it is as nothing compared to the freedom which Ryanair has brought to the Irish public.

Although it has often been the butt of our humour, it is a company which has consistently delivered many millions of passenger journeys at affordable prices and enabled us to regularly see the world.

The airline, which operated its first flight from Cork to Luton in June 1987, with fares from £99 compared to the State-set fares on existing London routes of £204, carried 300,000 passengers that first year.

Last month, the airline carried 15.3m passengers across its network. With three aircraft based in Cork, it operates more than half of the airport’s 42 routes to destinations across Britain and Europe.

That is one of the great success stories of modern Ireland and one for which we all have cause to be grateful. The tourism industry, inward and outward, would not be the same without it. Time for Michael O’Leary to receive his invite to spend 45 minutes by the Sleepy Lagoon.

