Irish Examiner view: Tourism industry wouldn't be what it is without Ryanair

Back in 1987, as independent carrier Ryanair launched its maiden services out of Cork Airport, U2 were revealing their plans for homecoming concerts after a triumphal world tour.

Both the group and the airline are Irish icons. U2’s conquest of the US led them to the cover of Time magazine, huge record sales, and the verdict of New York that it was “now trendy to be Irish”. And it will take Bono to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs this Sunday morning, when he shares his tastes and opinions with Lauren Laverne.