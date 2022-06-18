Irish Examiner View: Age is just a number

If Glastonbury’s promoters wanted to provide a concert by octogenarians on the Pyramid Stage next weekend, they could have quite the gig. Tom Jones is just 80, Cliff Richard and Ringo Starr will be 80 later this year and Paul McCartney is 80 today. Happy birthday, Macca.

As it is, it will be McCartney who climbs up on the world’s most famous festival stage to become the oldest act ever to headline there. The first headliner was Ray Davies, and his brother Dave, from The Kinks. Ray, who has strong Cork connections, is a mere youngster at 77.