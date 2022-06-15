Irish Examiner View: Ukraine's call for more arms carries an implicit risk

For Ukraine, every day and every week poses a special set of problems and challenges and the need to fine-tune diplomatic responses accordingly to keep consensus alive within the EU.

As the EU is set to clarify its timeline for considering Ukraine’s application for EU membership — European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the assessment will be finalised “by the end of next week” — an important discussion takes place in Brussels today. It is a meeting of defence chiefs, and the subject is weaponry.