Irish Examiner View: Ukraine's call for more arms carries an implicit risk

For Ukraine, every day and every week poses a special set of problems and challenges and the need to fine-tune diplomatic responses accordingly to keep consensus alive within the EU.
As the EU is set to clarify its timeline for considering Ukraine’s application for EU membership — European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the assessment will be finalised “by the end of next week” — an important discussion takes place in Brussels today. It is a meeting of defence chiefs, and the subject is weaponry.
Ukraine comes to the table with an ever-lengthening shopping list — 1,000 howitzers, 300 rocket launchers, 500 tanks — as the beleaguered country seeks “heavy weapons parity”.
This would represent a major escalation in supply. The US has so far delivered 109 howitzers. Previously, Ukraine has asked for 60 multiple launch-rocket systems and is now requesting five times as many.
While this may be a case of bidding high in order to secure an increase over previous promises, it carries an implicit risk, given that some nations are more committed than others to expanding the Ukrainian war effort.
Russia’s intense artillery-led assault in the eastern Donbas is wearing down the defenders; some reports say that 200 soldiers a day are being killed.
Meanwhile, new data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, an independent research project based in Finland, show that Russia made €93bn in fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of the war, with the EU taking up 61%.
France, Belgium, and the Netherlands all increased their imports from the spot market, with France spending €900m on 12 shipments of liquefied natural gas.
Increasingly, the numbers do not add up. Either for the defenders or their allies.