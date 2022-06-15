Irish Examiner View: Noel Collins was one of the old school

If a week is, as they say, a long time in politics, what are we to make of someone who has devoted 55 years of their life to the service of voters in the Republic?

That is exactly what Noel Collins, who died on Monday at the age of 86, did.

Mr Collins, originally from Lusk, Co Dublin, was Ireland’s longest-serving politician. He was first elected to Cork County Council by the people of Midleton in 1967 and continued to represent them as an Independent after leaving Fine Gael in 1974.

A regular poll-topper, one of his slogans was: “Collins was around when others can’t be found.”

Mr Collins eschewed the benefits of modern technology such as cars, mobile phones, and social media. He would type his own responses to constituents on an old typewriter, sometimes filling in the counters of broken keys with pen.

He was a redoubtable campaigner for social justice and was disappointed in later life that the prime issues of his political career were the same as when he embarked on his journey of representation — housing and health.

On one famous occasion, when Midleton UDC denied that there was an outbreak of vermin and that allegations were “giving the town a bad name”, Mr Collins marched into the council chamber and threw a dead rat onto the table, saying he had extracted it from beneath a baby’s cot of a mother who was waiting to be rehomed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, the mayor of Co Cork, described him yesterday as “a lifelong public representative and the embodiment of advocacy”.

For those who regard all progress as “a good thing”, Mr Collins would reminisce that “things got done far, far, faster in earlier days” and he was dismayed by the abolition of town councils in the Local Government Reform Act 2014.

For Ireland’s longest-serving politician, who was first chosen by the people when Jack Lynch was Taoiseach, the change “increased bureaucracy and compounded difficulties”.

“Before, you got answers from the town hall,” he said.

Now you’re passed from one department to another, and issues raised at one meeting are again raised at another, with nothing happening but lip service.

"So the electorate lose faith and see councillors as fairly useless.”

This is an apposite warning for the political and commercial classes whenever they seek to put distance between themselves and the grass roots.