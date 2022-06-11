Irish Examiner view: Is Pope set for the great retirement?

Irish Examiner view: Is Pope set for the great retirement?

Pope Francis addresses the faithful during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 02:00

No doubt Pope Francis will keep us guessing as to whether he is going to join what has become known as The Great Retirement, although Vatican watchers claim to have found some clues and symbols in the way he has organised his diary for this summer.

It would be unusual to have two retired popes in circulation at the same time. Benedict XVI, the German Joseph Ratzinger, aged 95, retired in 2013 and is the longest living Pope.

Pope Francis visited Ireland in 2018 and, in a speech delivered in Italian, condemned the history of sex and child abuse committed by clergy, although he stopped short of acknowledging victims’ demands for further action against the perpetrators. We commented that Catholicism remained of enormous importance to very many Irish people. There will be time for further analysis of this Pope’s contributions, which have been significant, if he decides to retire.

Read More

Pope Francis reveals the drink that helps him battle knee pain

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Earnings of social media influencer Lisa McGowan Irish Examiner view: Earnings of social media influencer Lisa McGowan
Irish Examiner view: Europe facing a summer of industrial strife Irish Examiner view: Europe facing a summer of industrial strife
Irish Examiner view: Libraries struggling to cope with consumer demand for ebooks and audiobooks Irish Examiner view: Libraries struggling to cope with consumer demand for ebooks and audiobooks
#Religion
<p>Paula Rego was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth.</p>

Irish Examiner view: World is a poorer place without artists like Paula Rego

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices