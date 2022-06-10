Irish Examiner view: Earnings of social media influencer Lisa McGowan

Ms McGowan's promotions firm Lisa’s Lust List Ltd almost doubled its accumulated profits to €1.24m last year
Lisa McGowan started her online promotional work after she won the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

How much does a social media influencer earn? 

We have a better idea now thanks to a court case brought by insurance broker Lisa McGowan from Tullamore, whose promotions firm Lisa’s Lust List Ltd almost doubled its accumulated profits to €1.24m last year. 

Her post-tax profits of €603,912 were €11,613 per week on average.

Ms McGowan started her online promotional work after she won the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016.

Back in the analogue world, newspapers have been providing such promotional services in their respective markets for many years. 

Perhaps in this, as in a number of other ways, they have missed a trick?

Offaly influencer makes over €11k a week, after court battle against trolling

Family Notices