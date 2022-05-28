Irish Examiner view: One more roll of the dice to manage  increased energy demand?

There is a serious public joust emerging between Eamon Ryan, the environment minister, and former justice minister and tánaiste Michael McDowell
Irish Examiner view: One more roll of the dice to manage  increased energy demand?

Michael McDowell asks whether Eamon Ryan’s statement to the Seanad that Ireland was not planning for a future involving nuclear generation represented the position of the Government or his personal policy position as minister.

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 06:15

The decision of the British government to offset much of the cost of rising energy bills for average families will find some resonance in Ireland.

The spending intervention will offset 82% of the increased costs of energy, and more than 90% for the poorest families. It is likely to stimulate demand for our government to revisit its own package of assistance before the end of the summer.

This is likely to be within the context of the Republic’s energy policy, given the requirements to meet net zero targets and the serious distortions and pressures that have been introduced by the war in Ukraine.

There is a serious public joust beginning to emerge between Eamon Ryan, the environment minister, and former justice minister and tánaiste Michael McDowell.

In his weekly newspaper column for the Irish Times, Mr McDowell asks whether Mr Ryan’s statement to the Seanad that Ireland was not planning for a future involving nuclear generation represented the position of the Government as a whole or his personal policy position as minister. Mr Ryan also said that Ireland would rely on nuclear, either from Britain or France, as back-up. 

Mr McDowell said the nation needed absolute clarity about how much electricity is needed, particularly as demand is to increase in this decade.

“This is no time for wand-waving or wishful thinking,” he said. No doubt we will hear more.

Read More

Temperatures to hit 20C with dry and sunny weekend ahead

More in this section

Close-up of a couple receiving key of their new real estate. Irish Examiner view: Home is where the heart is but it's still not affordable
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS Irish Examiner view: Double standard at work in US South
Irish Examiner view: Citizens must have their say over Tasers  Irish Examiner view: Citizens must have their say over Tasers 
Algorithm Queen

Irish Examiner View: Abba avatars show digital voyage is gathering speed but some people risk being left behind

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices