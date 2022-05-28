Irish Examiner view: One more roll of the dice to manage  increased energy demand?

The decision of the British government to offset much of the cost of rising energy bills for average families will find some resonance in Ireland.
The spending intervention will offset 82% of the increased costs of energy, and more than 90% for the poorest families. It is likely to stimulate demand for our government to revisit its own package of assistance before the end of the summer.
This is likely to be within the context of the Republic’s energy policy, given the requirements to meet net zero targets and the serious distortions and pressures that have been introduced by the war in Ukraine.
There is a serious public joust beginning to emerge between Eamon Ryan, the environment minister, and former justice minister and tánaiste Michael McDowell.
In his weekly newspaper column for the Irish Times, Mr McDowell asks whether Mr Ryan’s statement to the Seanad that Ireland was not planning for a future involving nuclear generation represented the position of the Government as a whole or his personal policy position as minister. Mr Ryan also said that Ireland would rely on nuclear, either from Britain or France, as back-up.
Mr McDowell said the nation needed absolute clarity about how much electricity is needed, particularly as demand is to increase in this decade.
“This is no time for wand-waving or wishful thinking,” he said. No doubt we will hear more.