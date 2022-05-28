Irish Examiner View: Abba avatars show digital voyage is gathering speed but some people risk being left behind

The lifesize avatars (Abbatars) of the hugely popular Swedish group have made their debut on the London stage to massive acclaim and forecasts that we have witnessed the dawn of a new, immersive era in the world of performance.

At the same time the robot artist Ai-Da, fresh from her

exhibition at the Venice Biennial, has made her contribution to next week’s platinum jubilee celebrations with a portrait called ‘Algorithm Queen’. The AI, described as “the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist” is named after Ada Lovelace, the brilliant daughter of the poet Byron, who is generally regarded as the first computer programmer.

Ai-Da’s portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II shows her in customary pearls and bold colours but with a stoic facial expression. Some critics don’t like it but it seems superior to some of the representations presently being offered as non-fungible tokens. Art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.

New developments

Every day there is a new development but does progress manage to bring all members of society along with it?

Last October Age Action Ireland produced a significant report, ‘Digital Inclusion and an Ageing Population’. It stated that “digital first” should not mean “digital only” and asked for a “rights-based approach to digital inclusion”, “comprehensive internet access for older people”, and “continued provision of alternatives to digital access”. The importance of this last point is reinforced by practically every survey that has been carried out.

Accessibility issues

A US audit of 1m websites worldwide found that 98% of web pages did not meet international standards of accessibility, with the most common faults being low contrast, missing text, and missing links. Another research document found that, of those who regularly use screen readers, 60% feel the accessibility of web content has either not changed or become worse over the past year.

Nearly one in three people over the age of 65 has some type of sight disability, which is often progressive in its impact. The older we become, the more our ocular capability declines. People struggle with web pages even if they wear glasses and the situation becomes more complicated with the range of access platforms: PC, laptop, tablets large and small, and mobile phones with screens of different sizes and clarity.

Lack of alternatives

The internet has not been designed with the ageing or the disabled in mind. This is a challenge when some of life’s important transactions — such as medical records, banks, bills, and transport bookings — can only be handled digitally.

It’s not just the web interfaces that cause problems. Apps frequently sow more unhappiness, humiliation, and frustration than they solve

In a poignant series of tweets, writer and broadcaster Pete Paphides, husband of the author Caitlin Moran, described how his father, running late for a friend’s memorial service, panicked when instructed to pay for parking on an app that he did not possess. He phoned his son to ask him to pay the fee in some other way. There was no human being to talk to, a fine was duly issued and now, one month after his father’s death, Paphides is still trying to settle the matter with a debt-recovery firm.

This is not an untypical story. Parking apps are widely hated and they are not the only ones.

Anyone who tried to use an airline’s “fit to fly” application during the Covid-19 pandemic will have suffered a different type of torment.

In January, we warned that there had been an acceleration in the number of older people who feel “digitally excluded” to something approaching 500,000 citizens in Ireland. The arrival of simulations of our favourite pop groups and bright-eyed AIs may be wonderfully diverting but businesses and governments need to set higher benchmarks for themselves before they force more of their customers and citizens into an ever wider digital embrace.