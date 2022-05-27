Irish Examiner view: Home is where the heart is but it's still not affordable

It is always cheering news when independent auditors and researchers take a hard-headed look at economic trends and declare there’s not much to worry about. Next business please.

So it is with a report from the European Commission that there is little chance of another housing bubble developing in Ireland due to stricter rules which have reduced risk in the financial system.

“Exceptional” economic growth of 13.5% last year, strong performance by multinational companies, and a position that is relatively sheltered from the effects of the war in Ukraine are all reasons to be cheerful it suggests.

The EC’s analyists expect house prices to continue to increase this year due to inward migration, households funnelling increased savings into property, and demand being unlocked following the pandemic.

Measures introduced by the Government “have had an overall positive impact” on housing availability, according to the review, which found that public investment in social housing and reforms of the planning and development process will “increase the housing supply”.

And yet, however many rays of sunshine can be discerned, how many attempts are made to look on the bright side of life, there is the nagging doubt that matters are not very sunny for many people struggling to find or rent a home.

There are blunt examples of this. We reported on Thursday that letting agents in Munster are advertising rental properties digitally for just one hour due to overwhelming response and hundreds of enquiries. One property offered for rent in Cork City at €2,750 per month had nearly 1,000 online views by early evening.

In some locations properties are not being advertised because they are filled immediately through word of mouth.

When demand consistently exceeds supply it ends in both inflation and frustration with home seekers pushed to overextend themselves. Figures released by the Economic and Social Research Institute show that more than half of renting households rely on some form of State support.

Almost 294,000 households received subsidies for their housing costs in 2020, up from 134,973 in 1994. This works out at 16% of households overall and 54% of renters. In other words significant sums are being spent by taxpayers for the benefit of the private landlords.

This may not be the kind of structural weakness that the commission set out to analyse, but nonetheless it is a fault line in the economy. And, unless there is a clearer plan to deliver affordable housing at scale, we will be hurt by it.