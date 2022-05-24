Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Care Service (Camhs) is a vital tool in the armoury of the Department of Health, but due to apparent lack of oversight and staffing shortages, it is threatening to wither on the vine.

With the department admitting it will close 11 of 23 beds in a Camhs facility in Dublin because of a nursing crisis, confidence in the service to continue its work with children and adolescences is waning fast.