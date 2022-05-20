Irish Examiner View: Farewell to the Derry Girls

So we have seen the last episode, an hour-long special themed around the Good Friday Agreement, and said goodbye to Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James (because being a Derry Girl is a state of mind).

In its four years and three series, the pupils of Our Lady Immaculate College managed to find humour by coupling the years of the Troubles to a coming-of-age drama while simultaneously explaining the political background to many who had no grasp of it. The final Derry Girls even included an argument when Michelle refused to condemn her brother, who had participated in a sectarian murder.