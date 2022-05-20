Irish Examiner View: Farewell to the Derry Girls

Channel 4 should be congratulated for a visionary decision to make and broadcast the popular comedy.
Irish Examiner View: Farewell to the Derry Girls

Derry Girls stars Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson).

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 06:30

So we have seen the last episode, an hour-long special themed around the Good Friday Agreement, and said goodbye to Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James (because being a Derry Girl is a state of mind).

In its four years and three series, the pupils of Our Lady Immaculate College managed to find humour by coupling the years of the Troubles to a coming-of-age drama while simultaneously explaining the political background to many who had no grasp of it. The final Derry Girls even included an argument when Michelle refused to condemn her brother, who had participated in a sectarian murder.

This is not normally the stuff of comedy.

Tommy Tiernan, who plays Gerry and is based in Galway, sees a portent in episode 19, saying: “What’s really exciting about Ireland, and the North in particular, is that it’s a restless culture. There’s always something bubbling away. 

That’s why, one day, there’ll be a united Ireland. Of course there will. Why? Because sure, we have to try it.

“We have to give it a go. It will happen eventually out of sheer restlessness. It’s the nature of the place.”

Channel 4 should be congratulated for a visionary decision to make and broadcast the work of writer Lisa McGee, which became the most-watched series in the North since records began 20 years ago, with an average viewership of 519,000 and a 64.2% audience share.

It was the antithesis of the verdict of the peerless Sr Michael, one of the great comic characters of the past 50 years, after virtue-signalling prefect Jenny Joyce staged a school show depicting the peace process.

Sr Michael’s judgement: “The conflict here has led to so many terrible atrocities. And now we must add your play to that list.”

Read More

Siobhán McSweeney: British 'have to look to a comedy' to learn about Northern Ireland

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Future of tourism relies on long-term thinking Irish Examiner view: Future of tourism relies on long-term thinking
Musk Twitter Europe Rules Irish Examiner view: Twitter takeover is a game of numbers 
NI Assembly crisis Irish Examiner view: Boris in Belfast as Brexit crisis looms
Derry Girls#Northern IrelandPlace: Derry
<p>A model of the proposed new National Maternity Hospital on the St Vincent's campus. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins</p>

Irish Examiner View: No perfect solution to NMH dilemmas

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices