Irish Examiner view: World Cup is the ‘golden nugget’

The decision to award the United States the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031, and the women’s tournament two years later, is a sure-fire winner, a certain thing, a slam dunk which may move the game onto an entirely higher plane.

While organisers are already predicting ticket receipts of more than €950m, compared to €400m from Japan in 2019, the hosts will have a sensible period to prepare and to warm up the American public to fully enjoy one of the world’s great sporting competitions.