Irish Examiner view: World Cup is the ‘golden nugget’

Hosts will have a period to prepare and to warm up the American public to fully enjoy one of the world’s great sporting competitions
Irish Examiner view: World Cup is the ‘golden nugget’

 South Africa's RG Snyman celebrates with Rassie Erasmus after the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 08:15

The decision to award the United States the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031, and the women’s tournament two years later, is a sure-fire winner, a certain thing, a slam dunk which may move the game onto an entirely higher plane.

While organisers are already predicting ticket receipts of more than €950m, compared to €400m from Japan in 2019, the hosts will have a sensible period to prepare and to warm up the American public to fully enjoy one of the world’s great sporting competitions.

This is likely to mean a number of innovations and changes to existing formats and practices including an alteration to timetable to ensure that there is no clash with the NFL season which usually begins in early September.

While the decision is bold considering that the US has not yet qualified for France next year (they have a double header against Chile in July) the United States market is regarded as “the golden nugget” by World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont. The country has 28 venues which are capable of holding more than 60,000 spectators and 48 games around the nation should quicken the pulses, particularly if each visiting team is matched with an NFL franchise. There is a population of 360m who may come to be thrilled and entertained by rugby union.

A trip to America will hold no fears for Ireland given the levels of ex-pat support, and the memories of that thunderous encounter with the All Blacks on November 5 in 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago. That still stirs the blood and always will. Major League Rugby can rub its hands in expectation of a one way ticket to growth.

Read More

Champions Cup chasing Cullen concentrating on Marseille, not Munster 

More in this section

Italy Eurovision Ukraine Band Irish Examiner view: World turns all yellow (and blue)
Coronavirus - Fri Aug 21, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Dropping of mask mandates another step on the way to freedom
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League Irish Examiner View: Don't hold your breath waiting for football regulator
Rugby#Rugby World CupPlace: USA
<p>Five years ago a single Bitcoin sold at $500. Now it is priced at $62,000, a growth of 12,300%.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Cryptocurrencies remain an Achilles heel

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices